Bill O’Reilly Goes to Bat for Fox News on the Eve of Blockbuster Trial: ‘Every Single Corporate News Agency in America Has Already Convicted’ Them

Days after warning of the “catastrophe” Fox News faces from its $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, former network host Bill O’Reilly defended the network from those presuming it will be found guilty as charged.

O’Reilly posted an essay on Sunday — a day before Fox News’ defamation trial in Delaware. In his post, O’Reilly noted that the case will come down to whether or not Dominion can prove Fox News acted with malice when they broadcast unsubstantiated claims that the voting machine company defrauded the election to sabotage former President Donald Trump.

O’Reilly conceded “Fox will pay big” if Dominion convinces the jury of the network’s alleged, malicious intent. However, he pivoted to say “it would be grossly irresponsible for anyone to convict Fox News without hearing cross-examined sworn testimony in court.”

“But that’s exactly what is happening, as every single corporate news agency in America has already convicted [Fox News Channel] and is openly rooting for the Delaware jury to do the same,” O’Reilly writes. “Malice? You betcha.”

O’Reilly went on to attack CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy, painting him as a “malicious guy” and among those who want to see Fox lose the trial. This led him to warn that the Fox-Dominion trial “will be covered with malice by many in the media.”

“The verdict has already been rendered in the libel world — the actual trial is a mere formality,” said O’Reilly. “And that’s pretty malicious, is it not?”

Darcy had this to offer in response:

The only time I've ever directly dealt with @BillOReilly was nearly a decade ago & he told me I was a fair reporter! Outside that, you can already see how the narrative among Fox's allies is being set: It's FOX NEWS that is the victim of the "malicious" media, in their world. pic.twitter.com/OY3nxJT0ac — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 16, 2023

