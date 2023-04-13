Bill O’Reilly Tells Cuomo Developments in Dominion Suit Are a ‘Catastrophe for Fox News’

Bill O’Reilly warned that the network faces a “catastrophe” with the latest news surrounding Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit.

The former Fox News host joined NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday to talk about Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis sanctioning the outlet for withholding evidence ahead of their trial next week.

O’Reilly hypothesized that Dominion will be able to prove Fox’s “reckless disregard for the truth,” Fox News could be forced to pay up $2 billion if the punitive damages cause an elevation in the $1.6 billion that Dominion is pursuing in their lawsuit.

CHRIS CUOMO: What we’re seeing with Dominion–I’m not in the business of wishing ill–I think that suit probably settles. I am shocked they’ve let it go as far as they have, especially when they’re obviously worried about what they’re disclosing, as we saw the judge pointing out today. They got caught doing what they always do. And aren’t you surprised that they’re playing at going to trial? These people are going to have to testify (that I just had on). Do you really going to put your anchor in the chair with a trained litigator? Who is going to rip them to shreds?

Bill O’Reilly: Okay, let me make a few points about this jury selection starts tomorrow, first testimony on Monday, Rupert Murdoch will be called very quickly, and a good lawyer will not make him look good. There’s no doubt about it. So you would think that Rupert Murdoch who calls his shots, would try to settle. So now I believe that Dominion didn’t want to settle and Dominion believes is going to win its case. And on top of the 1.6 billion, it’s asking the jury of regular folks, will give it punitive damages as well, which could lift it up to $2 billion dollars. Now, a federal judge will bust that down, but it’s a catastrophe for the Fox News Channel. No cameras in the courtroom–that’s a benefit to Fox. Because the camera on and these and these attorneys are cutting these people. But it’s it’s a downside because now every literally every organization news organization covering the trial wants Fox to lose. A hundred percent.

CHRIS CUOMO:But shouldn’t you lose or whatever, whatever that means. If you are saying one thing to each other, and another thing to your audience?

Bill O’Reilly: Well, I don’t know if hypocrisy is worth $1.6 billion. The problem here is this: the jury is not going to go into First Amendment and how it was conceived. The standard is “reckless disregard for the truth.” I think that Dominion is going to be able to show that.