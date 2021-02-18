Former Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole (R-KS) has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer.

“My first treatment will begin on Monday,” Dole announced on Thursday. “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

The announcement from Dole — who faced off against former President Bill Clinton as the Republican candidate in 1996 — comes after the passing of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died on Wednesday after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.

