Body Cam Footage Shows March Dispute Between Raphael Warnock and Ex-Wife

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife told Atlanta police Warnock was a “great actor” after a domestic dispute in March, according to police body camera footage released Tuesday by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The footage shows police speaking with Warnock and his wife at the scene, where Warnock’s ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, claimed he ran over her foot as he was trying to drive away with their children in the back seat.

“So I’m like, ‘Move,'” the video showed Warnock explaining. “I close the car door … and I start to move, slightly, thinking she’s clear, and I barely move. And all of a sudden she’s screaming that I ran over her foot.”

The footage also showed Ndoye sobbing as she provided her account of the incident.

“This man is running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” Ndoye said. “I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation. I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line. That is what is going on here and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, was not charged in the incident, and medical examiners said Ndoye did not display bruising or broken bones as a result of it. Warnock is competing for one of Georgia’s two Senate seats against Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), who Gov. Brian Kemp appointed to the position in January.

The state’s runoff elections, set for January 5, are poised to determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. Sen. David Perdue (R) is also running to retain his position against challenger Jon Ossoff (D).

Watch above via Fox News.

