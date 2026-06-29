NBC’s Nobles Flat-Out Declares ‘There’s No Chance’ Trump’s SAVE Act Will Ever Pass

NBC News host Ryan Nobles flat-out declared that anyone who covers Congress knows “There’s no chance” that President Donald Trump’s so-called “SAVE America Act” will ever pass.

Trump recently scuttled a bipartisan housing bill over his demand that Congress pass his pet bill on elections and transgender athletes.

But on Sunday morning’s edition of NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, guest moderator Nobles began his panel discussion on the issue by confidently telling Puck’s Chief Washington Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell that the bill will never pass:

RYAN NOBLES: Welcome back, the panel is here. Chief Washington correspondent for Puck, Leigh Ann Caldwell. Ashley Etienne, former communications director for Vice President Harris and Speaker Pelosi, and Marc Short, the former Trump legislative affairs director. Welcome to you all. Thank you guys for being here. So Leigh Ann, let’s talk about this tense meeting between President Trump and Senate Republicans. He refused to sign the bipartisan housing bill because he wants them to pass the SAVE America Act. LEIGH ANN CALDWELL: Yeah. RYAN NOBLES: Those of us that cover Capitol Hill every day know there’s no chance they’re ever going to pay– pass the SAVE America Act. LEIGH ANN CALDWELL: No. RYAN NOBLES: What are your sources telling you about the growing frustrations inside the Senate Republican conference about the way the White House and Trump’s political arm are acting? LEIGH ANN CALDWELL: Well, first I think it’s important to note that Trump’s insistence on the SAVE America Act has completely paralyzed Congress. Not only did he not sign the housing — bipartisan housing bill, his nominee to be director of National Intelligence, he’s not allowing move through because of the SAVE America Act. The House floor was completely stalled this week. They had to leave town early because nothing could get through because of the SAVE America Act. So with that, that is extremely frustrating to, to members of Congress, especially Senate Republicans who think legislation like the bipartisan housing bill is good for voters heading into the midterms. It’s a key economic issue that addresses this. And what — but the president, he doesn’t think so. He thinks that the SAVE America Act is better for base voters. And there’s an ideological difference on how they think out a win in November.

Watch above via NBC’s Meet the Press.

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