Boeing is set to begin test flights on its 737 MAX planes, the Federal Administration Administration (FAA) confirmed on Sunday.

The Boeing 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 following two catastrophic crashes of this type of plane, one in Jakarta, Indonesia and the other in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Both crashes occurred shortly after takeoff and killed all passengers and crew on board.

The crashes were determined to be related to the planes’ automated flight-control system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), which malfunctioned and forced the planes into nosedives.

The global order to ground the planes affected 387 planes that were in service with airlines around the world, plus an additional 400 newly-manufactured aircraft that have been awaiting delivery to airlines.

In an email sent to Congress, the FAA confirmed that it had completed its review of the proposed updates to the Boeing MCAS and other safety systems, “clearing the way for flight certification testing to begin.”

Test flights, conducted by FAA test pilots, could begin as early as Monday, and “will include a wide array of flight maneuvers and emergency procedures to enable the agency to assess whether the changes meet FAA certification standards.”

The planes have been grounded for a total of 15 months so far, CNN reported, and the tests will address “multiple fixes” to the plane’s safety systems. The clearance for these test flights is on schedule for when Boeing had previously announced they expected to be able to back up in the air.

