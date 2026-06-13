Fox News Host Gushes Over Hunter Biden Social Media Tear: ‘He’s Killin’ it on X!’

Fox News host Will Cain exclaimed that former First Son Hunter Biden is “killin’ it on X!” and wondered if the social media avalanche is a prelude to a political run.

Hunter Biden has been on a social media tear since joining the X/Twitter platform last month, while continuing to drop buzzworthy podcast interviews with the likes of Governor Gavin Newsom. His X account is a mix of rapid-fire engagement with friends and foes alike, as well as provocative declarations like “No Democrat has won the White House this century without a Biden on the ticket.”

That buzz caught Cain’s attention on Friday’s edition of Fox News Channel’s The Will Cain Show, during which he asked his guests if Hunter’s social media success could translate into a 2028 ticket slot.

MAGA influencer Debra Lea was not so bullish, calling Biden’s social media ascent “horrible to watch” but admitting “there are some women out there that do find this appealing, him and Gavin Newsom”:

HUNTER BIDEN: If it was in a John McCain administration, if it was an anybody that was an actual Republican and not a tyrant or a fascist, my dad would not have pardoned me because I could fend for myself in that system. I could take the lumps, I could continue on and I would be okay. But the idea that you would leave anyone and particularly your son, just I mean, think about it from that respect, It would have been like… Having a gun to my family’s head for the next four years at least and so that’s why he pardoned me WILL CAIN: Yesterday’s Republican is always today’s hero, and tomorrow’s Republican, is always Hitler. Let’s bring in our spotlight panel, co-host of the Barstool College Football Show and Big Noon Kickoff with Fox, Casey Smith, Democrat strategist, Mallee Smith, and social and political commentator, Debra Lea. Debra, there is no doubt that Hunter’s killing it on X! He’s doing really well. So does that make him vice presidential material? DEBRA LEA: It’s hysterical because President Trump created this environment where anybody thinks they can be a politician. But the part that was written between the lines is anybody who is extremely successful in private industries, budgeting, leadership, and not somebody that you find on Skid Row. And so if Hunter Biden wants to run, I think that he will have a lot of relatability from Californians. But this is not how it should go down. It’s been horrible watching him on X. And there are some women out there that do find this appealing, him and Gavin Newsom. But unfortunately that will, well I should say fortunately, that will not be enough for a general election. I think he needs to wrap it up, go back to selling some paintings, and thank you for admitting that your dad only pardoned you to protect his family. Thank you for finally admitting that.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s The Will Cain Show.

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