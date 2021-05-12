Bollywood Actress Deletes Anti-Semitic, Pro-Genocide Tweet Wrongly Attributing Adolf Hitler

A Bollywood actress has apparently removed a tweet that contained a vitriolic, anti-Semitic quote wrongly attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Actress Veena Malik, who has 1.2 million followers on Twitter, posted this quote on Tuesday afternoon: “I would have killed all the Jews of the world … but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

Several hours later, journalist Yashar Ali posted his disbelief that the tweet hadn’t been taken down.

How is this still up??? https://t.co/AUvXPsoggu — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 12, 2021

About an hour after that, Ali noted that the tweet was gone, along with other tweets from Malik’s account.

2. This tweet is now gone along with a bunch of other tweets on her account. Looking forward to an apology from all those who doubted me. pic.twitter.com/tDdNZ7VXjv — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 12, 2021

As of Wednesday afternoon, Malik’s Twitter account was still active, and on Instagram, Malik said that her twitter account was “compromised.”

Journalist Yair Rosenberg, of the online Jewish magazine Tablet, noted that the quote “is, naturally, a fake Hitler quote.”

This Hitler quote is, naturally, a fake Hitler quote. One of the weirder forms of anti-Semitism out there is the need to attribute additional anti-Semitic quotes to Hitler. Like, you couldn’t find a good one from him so you had to make one up? — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) May 12, 2021

Malik’s now-deleted tweet comes at a time of rapidly escalating tension and violence in Israel and parts of the West Bank. In recent days, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 53 Palestinians, including 14 children, and wounded more than 300 people, according to Palestinian health officials, the New York Times reported. Rockets fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad have killed at least seven people and injured more than 100, according to Israeli health officials.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]