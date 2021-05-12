comScore Bollywood Actress Deletes Anti-Semitic Tweet Quoting Hitler

Bollywood Actress Deletes Anti-Semitic, Pro-Genocide Tweet Wrongly Attributing Adolf Hitler

By Marisa SarnoffMay 12th, 2021, 3:58 pm
Veena Malik

(STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages)

A Bollywood actress has apparently removed a tweet that contained a vitriolic, anti-Semitic quote wrongly attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Actress Veena Malik, who has 1.2 million followers on Twitter, posted this quote on Tuesday afternoon: “I would have killed all the Jews of the world … but I kept some to show the world why I killed them.”

Several hours later, journalist Yashar Ali posted his disbelief that the tweet hadn’t been taken down.

About an hour after that, Ali noted that the tweet was gone, along with other tweets from Malik’s account.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Malik’s Twitter account was still active, and on Instagram, Malik said that her twitter account was “compromised.”

Journalist Yair Rosenberg, of the online Jewish magazine Tablet, noted that the quote “is, naturally, a fake Hitler quote.”

Malik’s now-deleted tweet comes at a time of rapidly escalating tension and violence in Israel and parts of the West Bank. In recent days, Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed at least 53 Palestinians, including 14 children, and wounded more than 300 people, according to Palestinian health officials, the New York Times reported. Rockets fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad have killed at least seven people and injured more than 100, according to Israeli health officials.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: