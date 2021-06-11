Boris Johnson Calls on Countries to ‘Rebuild’ in a ‘Greener,’ More ‘Feminine Way’

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson told world leaders at the G7 summit he would like to see the world return from Covid-19 in a “greener,” more “feminine” way.

“We need to make sure that as we recover, we level up across our societies and we build back better,” Johnson said during a Friday session at the summit. “And I actually think that we have a huge opportunity to do that, because as G7, we are united in our vision for a cleaner, greener world, a solution to the problems of climate change. And in those ideas, in those technologies, which we’re all addressing together, I think there is the potential to generate many, many millions of high-wage, high-skill jobs.

“And I think that is what the people of our countries now want us to focus on,” he added. “They want us to be sure that we’re beating the pandemic together and discussing how we’ll never have a repeat of what we’ve seen, but also that we’re building back better together. And building back greener and building back fairer and building back more equal and in a more gender-neutral and perhaps a more feminine way. How about that, apart from everything else. So those are some of the objectives that we have before us at Carbis Bay.”

Johnson was speaking on the opening day of the summit to leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, along with United States President Joe Biden, next to whom he was seated. The group convened on Friday to discuss items including a proposed 15 percent minimum tax on corporations, measures to stem cyberattacks out of Russia, and efforts to obtain more information from China about the origins of Covid-19. The summit is set to conclude on Sunday.

