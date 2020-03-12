A government spokesman from Brazil who met with President Donald Trump last weekend has contracted the coronavirus, according to reports from BNO News.

BREAKING: Brazilian government spokesman who met with President Trump last weekend and was pictured standing next to him has tested positive for coronavirus – Folha pic.twitter.com/8k0vhxTIn6 — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) March 12, 2020

Fabio Wajngarten, the Brazilian government’s communications secretary, met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago on Saturday. It was announced Wednesday night that Wajngarten would be tested for COVID-19, which Brazil’s Health Ministry has so far reported 52 confirmed cases of the virus.

After news of Wajngarten’s tested, he tweeted in Portuguese, “Despite what the rotten media have already said about my religion, my family and my company, now they are talking about my health. But I am well.”

Two days ago, Trump said he hasn’t been tested for the virus despite been in contact with GOP lawmakers who could’ve been exposed to it during CPAC.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would do it, I don’t feel any reason. I feel extremely good, I feel very good,” Trump said on Tuesday. “But I guess it’s not a big deal to get tested and it’s something I would do. But again, spoke to the White House doctor — terrific guy, talented guy — he said he sees no reason to do it. There’s no symptoms, no anything.”

It is unclear what precautions Trump will take following Wajnarten’s diagnosis.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]