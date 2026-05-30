Trump Rages Over Renovation Critics in Epic Friday Night Rant — Drops ‘True FACTS’

President Donald Trump raged at The New York Times over their coverage of the renovations he’s undertaken around Washington, DC in a 400-word rant that included a pile of positive notes from his own administration official.

In addition to his now-billion-dollar ballroom, the Reflecting Pool has become a consistent focus of the president, as have other expensive renovations to monuments and fountains around the District of Columbia.

The focus has drawn criticism from political and media figures, as well as scrutiny of the projects.

On Friday night, Trump posted an epic-length Truth Social message singling out the NY Times for their coverage. Trump wrote:

The Failing New York Times is doing everything possible to criticize the magnificent restoration of the Reflecting Pool, located between two of America’s most important Landmarks, The Lincoln Memorial, and The Washington Monument. Hundreds of Millions of Dollars have been spent throughout the years trying to fix it, and even from its inception, in 1922, it never really worked! Finally, we have professionals doing the right job for a tiny fraction of the money that has been spent, and The Failing New York Times continues to demean the work of these wonderful, talented, and proud construction professionals that are bringing this over 2,000 foot long pool, the largest in the World, BACK TO LIFE! It is happening before your very eyes, and will soon be completed at a much higher level, and after doing much more work than was originally anticipated. As an example, in addition to doing the interior Pool, we are restoring the walkway surfaces on each side, fixing the water system, drainage, and so much more — The scope of the Project has been greatly enlarged as we became involved because we realized how important it would be to Washington, D.C., and the record number of visitors coming to our now very safe Capital for all of the upcoming events in celebration of our 250th Anniversary. It is one of the most visited and photographed Pools in the World and, when we took it over, it was a disgusting, garbage strewn dump that leaked, smelled, and was an embarrassment to our Country, and two of our Greatest Presidents. 45,000 Gallons a Day of water was pouring out of its broken seams, so that water would have to run continuously just to keep it at the same level. All of that will soon be fixed for a small fraction of the Hundreds of Millions of Dollars that the Obama and Biden Administrations haplessly wasted, only to have a Pool that was in worse shape after they finished the job. But that doesn’t stop The Times from continuing its quest to hurt the reputation of those involved. The New York Times, which is doing poorly, should spend more of its energy on fixing its broken “shop,” and celebrating America’s Greatness. Attached are statements made by Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, and others, talking about the true FACTS, and how Great and Beautiful a Project this will soon be as it opens prior to our wonderful 250th Fourth of July Celebration! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The message included screenshots of tweets from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum that Trump posed as “true FACTS” to rebut criticism.

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