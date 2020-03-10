Trump on Whether He’d Get Tested for Coronavirus: ‘I Feel Extremely Good,’ WH Doctor ‘Sees No Reason to Do It’

Last night the White House said President Donald Trump has not been tested for coronavirus, following questions over his contact with several GOP lawmakers who had been in contact with the individual at CPAC who tested positive.

This afternoon, the president himself was asked on Capitol Hill if he would get tested and he said the following:

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I would do it, I don’t feel any reason. I feel extremely good, I feel very good. But I guess it’s not a big deal to get tested and it’s something I would do. But again, spoke to the White House doctor — terrific guy, talented guy — he said he sees no reason to do it. There’s no symptoms, no anything.”

Trump added, “If there were, you people would be the first to know it and you woule maybe even tell me about it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]