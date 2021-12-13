The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol unanimously passed a resolution on Monday evening recommending that the Department of Justice hold former Trump White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt for defying a subpoena from Congress.

The resolution now heads to the full House for a vote. Ultimately, the Department of Justice would have to decide whether to bring such charges.

According to a report by the committee, “Mr. Meadows is uniquely situated to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and unofficial role related to Mr. Trump’s re-election campaign since at least election day in 2020 through Jan. 6.”

While Meadows, a former member of Congress, initially agreed to cooperate with the committee but ultimately reversed course.

“He changed his mind and told us to pound sand,” said committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) ahead of the vote. “He didn’t even show up.”

“This is his legacy now. His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn’t answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy,” added Thompson. “That’s his legacy.”

Also ahead of the vote, the ranking member on the committee, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), mentioned that Fox News hosts were texting Meadows as the riot was underway. She quoted the reported text messages.

“Ask people to leave the Capitol,” said Sean Hannity.

“He is destroying his legacy,” texted Laura Ingraham.

“Destroying everything you have accomplished,” said Brian Kilmeade.

Fox News did not air the hearing, while CNN and MSNBC did.

Watch above, via CNN.

