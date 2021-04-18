Three People Killed in Shooting in Austin, TX (UPDATED)

Three people have been killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas.

As of this posting, the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are saying this is an active shooting incident.

APD is currently on scene of an active shooting incident at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. All residents are advised to shelter in place and avoid the area. PIO en route. – PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

UPDATE: Active Attack incident in the 9600 blk of Great Hills Trl; To this point #ATCEMSMedics have obtained Deceased On Scene pronouncements of 3 adult patients. This is still an active scene, please continue to avoid the area. More to Follow… — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) April 18, 2021

ATC EMS said that three people at the scene died.

UPDATE — 2:44 pm ET: The Austin Police Department, as of this update, is still warning of an active shooting incident. It added, “While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public.”

At this time the Great Hills Trail scene is still active. We are still asking residents to shelter in place and report suspicious activity. While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public. -PIO8 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) April 18, 2021

UPDATE — 4:48 pm ET: The suspect has been identified as Steven Broderick:

BREAKING: Three confirmed dead; Authorities ID suspect as Steven Broderick, 41. He is at large. Officials concerned he may take hostages. @kvue @statesman — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

BREAKING: Authorities believe, based on preliminary information, that the suspect is a former law enforcement officer. — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) April 18, 2021

