Three People Killed in Shooting in Austin, TX (UPDATED)

By Josh FeldmanApr 18th, 2021, 2:08 pm

Three people have been killed in a shooting in Austin, Texas.

As of this posting, the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are saying this is an active shooting incident.

ATC EMS said that three people at the scene died.

UPDATE — 2:44 pm ET: The Austin Police Department, as of this update, is still warning of an active shooting incident. It added, “While a suspect is still at large it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public.”

UPDATE — 4:48 pm ET: The suspect has been identified as Steven Broderick:

