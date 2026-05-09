‘This Is a Coup’: Trump Pal Laura Loomer Flips Out Over Obama Visit

Conspiracy theorist and close Trump ally Laura Loomer had an over-the-top reaction to former President Barack Obama’s visit with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Obama is one of many prominent leaders trekking to Toronto for the 2026 Global Progress Action Summit. On Friday, Carney posted a message welcoming the former president, writing:

Welcome back to Canada, President @BarackObama. Thank you for joining us in Toronto for important conversations on how we can build a better and more just future — and empower more people to build with us.

The post included a video clip of Carney shaking hands with Obama:

Welcome back to Canada, President @BarackObama. Thank you for joining us in Toronto for important conversations on how we can build a better and more just future — and empower more people to build with us. pic.twitter.com/S2lrJLL5Td — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) May 9, 2026

Loomer’s reaction was a lot. In a post just after midnight, she sounded the alarm:

Why is Barack Hussein Obama meeting with world leaders while President Trump is in office? This is a coup.

But as many users on X/Twitter pointed out, Loomer expressed no such qualms in 2024 when she trumpeted a meeting between a different ex-prez and a world leader:

🚨 @netanyahu just arrived in Florida for his meeting with President Trump at Mar a Lago today.

Other pro-MAGA users also objected, many invoking the much-misunderstood Logan Act, which prohibits private citizens from conducting unauthorized diplomacy with foreign governments:

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both.

But as Trump’s visit with Netanyahu and countless other such meetings demonstrate, it doesn’t ban visiting with foreign heads of state.

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