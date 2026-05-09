Gut Punch: Trump Trashes JB Pritzker With ‘Jumbo Sized’ Pic of Governor Devouring Pizza and Nachos

President Donald Trump mocked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D) on Saturday by posting a cartoonish picture of the Democrat gorging on a “jumbo sized” bucket of fried chicken, nachos, and a massive chili dog.

The seemingly AI-generated image was posted on Truth Social.

It showed a rotund Pritzker about to chow down on a cheeseburger in his right hand, while a fat slice of pepperoni pizza is waiting in his left hand. In front of Pritzker is a table filled with fattening treats, including a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs, a massive ice cream sundae, and what looks like a big challah bread.

The cartoon Pritzker is donning a red apron that is splattered with stains on it, making him look like a real slob.

“JB is too busy to keep Chicago safe!” the meme is captioned.

Get a load of it below:

The caption seems to refer to the Trump-Pritzker feud from last year, where the governor was critical of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Pritzker compared Trump’s ICE raids to Adolf Hitler rounding up Jews and other minorities in Nazi Germany.

“This is how authoritarian regimes do it. They create these kind of fake ideas that there’s an enemy out there and it could be sitting next to you at one of these tables. So just somebody sitting at your table that you don’t like might be one of those enemies,” Pritzker said last fall. “So let’s round them up, let’s make sure they are the subjects of the laws that we’re passing, because we don’t like who they are. That is what authoritarian regimes do.”

More recently, Pritzker told Politico last week that Trump has set the “tone” for political violence in America and made it seem “okay.” That remark came 10 days after Trump was targeted in another assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Trump’s post on Saturday was not the first time he has made fun of Pritzker for his weight. The president last year blasted him for being a “big, fat slob” who wasn’t doing enough to combat crime.

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