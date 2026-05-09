Democratic strategist James Carville went nuclear on the Supreme Court on Saturday, singling out Chief Justice John Roberts as looking like a “whiny p*ssy baby.”

“I told y’all a week or 10 days ago that the Supreme Court was not legit. Some of you motherfuckers like took issue with me. Well, now you’re not anymore, now are you?” Carville said in a video for Politicon.

Carville ripped into the Supreme Court and state Supreme Courts over redistricting efforts across the country ahead of the midterms. He blasted the Supreme Court for shooting down a Louisiana congressional map after it was challenged as racial gerrymandering. Louisiana is now at risk to lose a Black-majority district.

Carville argued the goal is to “disenfranchise” as many Black voters as possible.

“I hate to say this to my Black brothers and sisters, but you can forget about f**king equal protection and due process in this country now. I hate say that. I hate be the bearer of bad news, but I can only tell you the facts,” he said.

Carville blasted conservative Justices like Samuel Alito over the decision.

“You think this motherf**ker cares one iota about the rule of law?” he asked.

He then brought up Virginia where Democrats have taken issue with the state Supreme Court overturning a new congressional map. Democrats have also raised issue in Tennessee where a new congressional map was signed into law. Democrats have accused Republicans of getting rid of representation for majority-Black districts like Memphis.

Carville called the current Supreme Court “not legit” and singled out Roberts.

He said:

Then we go to Virginia, right? There’s Republican control of the Supreme Court. Virginia, Louisiana, Texas, Indiana. Alabama, Tennessee, they’re just doing it. In Virginia, there was actually an election authorizing the redraw in the congressional district. You think they gave a f**k? Of course they didn’t. But it’s the idiots, the godd*mn idiots in the commentariat that want to like pretend these people are legit and it’s Robert’s like some little whiny pussy baby out there. “You gotta respect, we worked so hard,” oh bullsh*t.

Roberts recently pushed back on what he argued are public misconceptions about the Supreme Court, saying the American people view the Justices as “political actors.”

“I think at a very basic level, people think we’re making policy decisions, [that] we’re saying we think this is what things should be as opposed to this is what the law provides,” he said. “I think they view us as truly political actors, which I don’t think is an accurate understanding of what we do. I would say that’s the main difficulty.”

Carville continued:

You can laugh at them. You can mock them. As of now, you can still do that. They might come get my a*s. But that’s still an available option to you. But anytime that you’re told that any of this sh*t is on the up and up or it’s legit, or these are just people who are trying under the best circumstances they can to arrive after duly researching the previous statutes, the Constitution, previous decisions, tradition, and all that sh*t, they don’t care about that. They care about one thing, keeping Republicans and, more importantly, keeping corporations in power.

Carville eventually argued the only way to properly reform the Supreme Court is to expand it, dismissing “normal measures.”

“You cannot reform. This is an irredeemably corrupt Supreme Court that cannot be reformed through normal measures,” he said. “It can only be reformed by adding four more members, which is constitutionally permissible to do with a legislative majority. It’s the only f**king thing you could do with these people.”

Watch above via Politicon.

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