Bill Maher Rips CNN — Which Airs His Show — for Not Focusing Enough on the News: ‘Too Much Opinion’

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Bill Maher lamented CNN isn’t the same channel he fell in love with back in the day, with the Real Time host arguing the original cable news network is now littered with a bunch of talking head opinion shows, rather than just focusing on reporting the news.

Maher shared his criticism of modern-day CNN during the “Overtime” segment of his show on Friday night.

“I am a fan of CNN, but I agree. It’s too much opinion,” Maher said.”I would rather just — when CNN was first out there, you could just always count on to turn it on and you would just get the story.”

Guest and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile agreed, saying CNN needs to simply “hit the news, hit the facts.”

“Get the news, that’s what I want,” Maher added.

He did not bash any CNN pundits or shows in particular.

His remarks stand out, considering CNN broadcasts the latest episode of Real Time every Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. Both HBO and CNN are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is currently being sold to Paramount Skydance for $110 billion.

Maher got onto the topic a moment after Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) complained the media business has “all become slop.”

The senator pointed to Marjorie Taylor Greene — who quit her job in Congress earlier this year following her feud with President Donald Trump — and Tucker Carlson suddenly being celebrated in the press for their anti-Trump views.

Rep. Dan Cranshaw (R-TX) later told Maher that media companies “won’t make money” by only sticking to the news. “We all know that,” he said.

Maher — the son of an NBC Radio reporter — said that shouldn’t be the prime objective.

“News organizations shouldn’t be making money to begin with. They didn’t used to.”

CNN just finished third again in the cable news battle in April, when it was trailing MS NOW and getting lapped by Fox News. On the bright side, CNN pulled just under 1 million viewers in prime time, which was a major increase from the approximately 600,000 it averaged the year prior.

Watch above via YouTube.

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