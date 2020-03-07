BREAKING: ACU Confirms a CPAC Attendee Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Now Under Quarantine

The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) took place last week at National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, D.C. On Saturday, convention host the American Conservative Union (ACU) announced via a press release on social media that at least one attendee has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

The infection occurred prior to the conference, the press release states, meaning the individual came to the conference already infected with coronavirus. That person is now under quarantine in New Jersey, where the test was conducted and confirmed by the CDC.

ACU states that the attendee did not come in contact with President Trump or Vice President Pence, both of whom attended CPAC, and adds that the attendee did not join the main sessions in the primary ballroom.

“The American Conservative Union has learned that one of our CPAC attendees has unfortunately tested positive today for coronavirus. The exposure occurred previous to the conference. A New Jersey hospital tested the person, and CDC confirmed the positive result. The individual is under the care of medical professionals in the state of New Jersey.

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 participants and attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3 — ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

President Trump came under fire during CPAC for his remarks about the coronavirus.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]