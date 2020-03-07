Bernie Sanders Tells Crowd Joe Biden Can’t ‘Generate Enthusiasm’ with ’60 Billionaires Contributing to His Campaign’

Sen. Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally in Dearborn, Michigan on Saturday, during which he laid into front-running rival former Vice President Joe Biden over support from billionaires and Super PAC money.

“The American people are disgusted with billionaires buying elections. We believe in democracy, one person one vote, not billionaires spending hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Sanders to the rally crowd, eliciting boos. “I just don’t think that Joe Biden can generate enthusiasm when you got 60 billionaires contributing to his campaign.”

“When you’ve got-Joe Biden has a Super PAC with billionaires putting money into that Super PAC and right now our campaign has taken on a Super PAC running ugly negative ads against us all over the country,” he continued. He said he wanted to make it clear that he doesn’t have a Super PAC. “We don’t need a Super Pac,’ said Sanders. “I don’t go to billionaire homes,” to raise campaign contributions.

“At the end of the day, people understand that if you take lots of money from billionaires, you’re not going to be there standing up for the working class and the middle class of this country,” said Sanders.

Sanders has brought up the topic before. On Friday he related it to former mayor and former 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg.

“You are seeing Mike Bloomberg, worth some $60 billion prepared to support Joe Biden. And that is what a corrupt political system is,” he said.

Taking money from the very wealthy has been a topic among Democrats continuously in the primary, and was the subject of a “New Rules” segment on Real Time on Friday. “Democrats are competing to see not who can attract the most donors, but who can refuse the most. Because they’re pure…pure losers, said host Bill Maher in his strongly worded rant.

