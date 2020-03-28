New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York presidential primary election has been postponed until June 23, 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At his daily coronavirus update press conference, Governor Cuomo announced that the primary that was scheduled for April 28 will be be postponed:

We’re supposed to have a presidential primary election that’s coming up on April 28th. I don’t think it’s wise to be bringing a lot of people to one location to vote. A lot of people touching one door knob, a lot of people touching one pen, whatever you call the device on the ballots, so we are going to delay that and link it to an election that was previously scheduled on June 23rd. The June 23rd date is for state legislative races and congressional races, we’ll move the presidential election to that date. Ironically I had advocated that it be on that date all along anyway, so there’s only one election, and people only needed to come out once. Everybody wants to vote, everybody wants to do their civic duty, but don’t make me come out and vote you know 11 times, put the elections together so I can go to the ballot once. And this will actually do that.

