CNN is reporting that former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) has checked himself into the hospital as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Saturday.

Dana Bash told host Wolf Blitzer that she had just spoken with Christie on the phone, and he confirmed the news. According to Bash, Christie told her that he was feeling well enough to drive himself to the hospital, but due to health concerns regarding his weight and history of asthma, his doctors had recommended that he go to the hospital for observation.

Christie confirmed the news on his Twitter account, posting that he was “feeling good” and had only “mild symptoms.”

In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

