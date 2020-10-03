comScore

BREAKING: Chris Christie Checks Himself Into Hospital as Precautionary Measure After Contracting Covid-19

By Sarah RumpfOct 3rd, 2020, 6:05 pm

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images.

CNN is reporting that former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) has checked himself into the hospital as a precautionary measure after he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier on Saturday.

Dana Bash told host Wolf Blitzer that she had just spoken with Christie on the phone, and he confirmed the news. According to Bash, Christie told her that he was feeling well enough to drive himself to the hospital, but due to health concerns regarding his weight and history of asthma, his doctors had recommended that he go to the hospital for observation.

Christie confirmed the news on his Twitter account, posting that he was “feeling good” and had only “mild symptoms.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated. 

