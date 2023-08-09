BREAKING: Dianne Feinstein Hospitalized After Falling at Her House

Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was reportedly hospitalized after tripping and falling.

TMZ reports that Feinstein was in the hospital after the incident happened while she was at her house in San Francisco. Her current condition is unclear, but she was released Tuesday night.

Feinstein’s health and cognitive well-being have been a recurring source of public concern in recent months, with questions surrounding her capacity to carry on her duties in the Senate. For months, Feinstein was absent from the Senate because of a battle with shingles, which led to other complications, including encephalitis and Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Since her return, the senator has exhibited moments of confusion, the most recent being when she started to give a speech at a hearing, just for aides to rush over and tell her to “just say aye.”

Feinstein has insisted on remaining in the Senate, though she recently ceded power of attorney over to her daughter.

