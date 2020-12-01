CNN broke some stunning news Tuesday that the Department of Justice is investigating a potential crime concerning an apparent bribery-for-pardon scheme.

People involved are not named in the document, but per CNN, it confirms the DOJ is “investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon.”

The document reads that they have information indicating a potential criminal scheme involving a bribery conspiracy in which the White House would be offered “a substantial political contribution in exchange for a presidential pardon or reprieve of sentence.”

There is mention of two individuals acting as “lobbyists to senior White House officials.”

There have been reports about President Donald Trump considering more pardons before he leaves office, as well as reports about a number of people actively lobbying for a pardon — and there are a lot of redactions in the document so it’s not clear yet who this pardon would’ve been for.

