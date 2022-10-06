The New York Times reported on Thursday a top Justice Department official informed former President Donald Trump’s lawyers that the government believes Trump has still not returned all the documents taken from the White House.

The FBI raided Trump’s private residence in Florida in early August after a lengthy back and forth with the former president over documents taken from the White House. The FBI seized some 11,000 documents, many of which were labeled classified or top secret.

The report, which cited “two people briefed on the matter,” noted:

The outreach from the official, Jay I. Bratt, who leads the department’s counterintelligence operations, is the most concrete indication yet that investigators remain skeptical that Mr. Trump has been fully cooperative in their efforts to recover documents the former president was supposed to have turned over to the National Archives at the end of his term.

The Times added that the Justice Department did not outline any “next steps” it may take to retrieve the documents it still believes are in Trump’s possession.

This is a developing story…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com