Fox News’ Kennedy Suggests Graham Platner Is a ‘Sex Addict’

Fox News Host Kennedy suggested Monday that Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) is a “sex addict,” in the wake of reports that he sent sexually explicit texts to multiple women shortly after he married wife Amy Gertner.

On Monday’s Outnumbered, the hosts argued that Democratic leadership are putting up with Platner’s various scandals because they need to flip Sen. Susan Collins’s (R) seat.

“It continues a trend of the Democrat party fielding controversial candidates on elections across America,” said Harris Faulkner before tossing to Kennedy.

“You can thank Zohran Mamdani and his victory here in New York City, because that energized the justice Democrats and the Bernie Sanders coalition more than any other race in the country,” Kennedy said.

“And so, they see that as a blueprint because so many Democrats and the establishment end of the party has really ceded their ideas, and then instead of fighting for moderate solutions, they’re just throwing spaghetti at the wall, and so far, the only thing that’s sticking is the Progressive ‘stick it to the rich’ ideas,” Kennedy said, continuing:

And Graham Platner is so incredibly compromised and it’s disgusting and it’s offensive to veterans that he blames some of his past and present behavior on post-traumatic stress disorder. That is not a catch-all for being someone who is starting to sound like a sex addict. He got married in 2023, not 2003. This is a fairly recent union, and his wife went to his campaign and said, well, here’s at least half a dozen women that he’s been sexting and he’s been on a dating app for 10 years actively! In a little towel, shirtless, and it’s like, bro, we’ve seen enough. Hopefully Mainers will say the same thing.

Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times reported that Platner’s wife, Amy Gertner, disclosed the texts to campaign officials to make sure they wouldn’t compromise Platner’s candidacy.

On Sunday, Platner and Gertner accused the news outlets of “journalistic malpractice” for reporting on “gossip” and taking former campaign director Genevieve McDonald at her word.

A reporter from the local ABC affiliate asked Platner, “So, you never met with her about uncomfortable — for lack of a better word — “sexting messages,” as the campaign was going?”

“We talked about things in Amy and I’s marriage that we’ve gone through over the years,” Platner said. “We talked about that because that’s our marriage and we discussed it with the campaign. What Genevieve McDonald claims isn’t true.”

Watch the clip above via Outnumbered on Fox News.

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