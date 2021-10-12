JUST IN: Coroner Reveals Gabby Petito was Strangled to Death

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue has revealed that Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, and the manner of death was homicide.

The news was announced during a Tuesday conference, during which Blue answered questions from the press regarding Petito’s death.

“After a detailed investigation by our forensic pathologist, our anthropologist, and local law enforcement, with assistance from the FBI, the Teton County Coroner’s Office is filing the following verdict: In the manner of death of Gabrielle Venora Petito, we find the cause and manner to be — cause, death by strangulation, and manner is homicide,” Blue said.

Blue further confirmed that Petito’s body was in the wilderness for three to four weeks before her remains were identified.

The coroner did not comment on the state of Petito’s body, such as any potential markings or whether the body had been buried or left above the ground. Blue did confirm that she was not pregnant at the time of her death.

The FBI announced last month that Petito’s body was found at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, ruling that her cause of death was a homicide after the 22-year-old was reported missing earlier in September.

Petito had spent the summer traveling in the west with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, but Laundrie returned to their home in Florida without Petito, prompting Petito’s family to eventually report her missing.

A federal arrest warrant has since been issued for Laundrie in connection with Petito’s death, yet Laundrie disappeared shortly after Petito was reported missing.

Watch above, via Fox News.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com