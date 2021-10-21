Deputy Press Sec. Says Biden Considers Sinema ‘Important Partner’ Who is ‘Negotiating in Good Faith’

At the White House press briefing, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden considers Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a “partner” and that they believe she has been negotiating with them “in good faith.”

NBC News chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander, who had several probing questions on Thursday, asked Jean-Pierre about the White House’s view on Sinema.

“Does the White House believe Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is negotiating in good faith?” he asked fairly succinctly.

“Yes, we believe that Senator Sinema is negotiating in good faith,” Jean-Pierre answered directly.

“Let me just say that the president considers Senator Sinema an important partner in getting his economic agenda passed,” she volunteered, “and he values her work, her engagement, and her commitment to working with him to deliver for the American people.”

Jean-Pierre added that they have been in touch “non-stop” over the last several days, including direct communications between the president and Senator. She then added directly again, “Yes, to answer your question again, we definitely do believe that she is working with us in good faith, and we are working with her in good faith.”

Watch the clip above, via of the White House on YouTube.

