Fox News anchor Chris Wallace is headed to CNN+, in a seismic industry shakeup.

Variety first reported the news that Wallace may be joining the yet-to-launch streaming platform from CNN, in what amounts to a major coup for the nascent subscription service. Mediaite has confirmed the news through an industry source.

Wallace ended his 18-year tenure as host of Fox News Sunday moments ago, saying, “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure.”

CNN+ is set to bow sometime in the spring. It has quietly made some moves to bolster its roster in recent months, including the hiring of Kasie Hunt from NBC News. This, however, would be the splashy signing that has been missing to date.

Fox News, for its part, is set to go with rotating anchors on Fox News Sunday until a permanent replacement is named. Mediaite has reached out to CNN for comment and will update this post if we get a response.

This story is breaking.

