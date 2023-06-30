BREAKING: Fox News Settles Sexual Harassment Suit Filed by Ex-Tucker Producer For $12 Million

Former producer for Fox News Abby Grossberg has settled with Fox for $12 million, according to her attorney. Grossberg filed two lawsuits with the company in two states, New York and Delaware, alleging that she was subject to bullying and sexism while she was employed there.

According to NBC News, Grossberg sued Fox News, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, “its parent company and a number of executives this year alleging that she was harassed, retaliated against and set up to take the fall for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation suit against Fox News. She said she was later fired for going public with her claims.”

Grossberg was a booking producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight and a senior producer for Maria Bartiromo. While she was employed at Fox News, Grossberg claimed that company lawyers “had tried to position her and Ms. [Maria] Bartiromo to take the blame for Fox’s repeated airing of conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems.” During her time there, including when she was working for Carlson, Grossberg said she was a witness to and a subject of misogyny, anti-Semitic comments, and a generally toxic work environment.

Before the settlement, a Fox spokesperson provided this statement on Grossberg’s allegations:

FOX News engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.

This settlement is not related to the $787.5 million Dominion lawsuit that was settled in May.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com