Ex-Tucker Producer Suing Fox News Has NINETY Recordings From the Network

Nicolle Wallace interviewed Abby Grossberg, the former booker for Tucker Carlson Tonight who is Fox News for discrimination, on her MSNBC show on Tuesday.

The lengthy interview covered everything from Tucker Carlson’s firing to Grossberg’s allegations of sexism and abusive behavior from his show’s staff. At one point the conversation turned to the recordings Grossberg made while at Fox News, some of which have since been made public and were reportedly one of the reasons Fox News decided to settle at the 11th hour with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

“Where are all of those recordings now? Did Dominion ultimately get them?” Wallace asked.

“I still have. I have several recordings that I’m still going through that we’ve recovered from all of the phones. There are 90 that we have,” Grossberg revealed.

“I don’t know what Fox turned over. I do know, based on what I’ve read, that they did hand over those Sidney [Powell] and Rudy [Giuliani] tapes to them. Fox should have everything. They really should,” she concluded.

“Have you been contacted by Smartmatic?” Wallace asked, referring to the voting technology company suing Fox News for defamation.

“Yes,” Grossberg replied.

“And you’ve shared all the honor recordings of them or whatever?” Wallace asked.

“I’ve been subpoenaed. We haven’t shared anything yet,” Grossberg answered.

Watch the full clip above via MSNBC.

