Fox News Reportedly ‘On Verge’ of Settling Lawsuit With Former Employee Who Alleged Sexism, Bullying

Fox News is reportedly “on the verge” of settling a lawsuit from former producer Abby Grossberg, who alleged in her complaint that the network was rife with sexism, harassment, and bullying.

In Thursday’s Reliable Sources newsletter, CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy cited unnamed sources who claimed that Fox News was “on the verge of settling” with Grossberg and that she was “in the final stages of ironing out a settlement with the company.”

Darcy noted that “while the deal is close to being finalized, last-minute hiccups are always possible.” He also wrote:

How much Fox News ultimately agrees to pay Grossberg to end the ugly dispute remains to be seen. But it may become public at some point in time, given that New York law makes it exceptionally difficult for settlements of employment lawsuits containing sexual harassment claims to remain entirely confidential.

In her lawsuit against Fox News — which was filed before Fox News settled the infamous Dominion defamation lawsuit for a whopping $787.5 million — Grossberg alleged that Fox News lawyers “had tried to position her and Ms. [Maria] Bartiromo to take the blame for Fox’s repeated airing of conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems.” She also claimed to have ninety recordings from her time at the network.

Grossberg, who worked as a senior booking producer for Maria Bartiromo before becoming the head of booking for Tucker Carlson Tonight, also alleged that she and other staffers were subjected to sexist remarks, bullying, and anti-Semitic jokes at Fox News, which has been bombarded with lawsuits in recent months.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com