BREAKING: Gunman Takes Hostages at TX Synagogue During Live FB Broadcast. ‘I’m Going to Die’

Police are reportedly negotiating with a gunman currently holding hostages at a synagogue in Texas. The incident began to unfold live on Facebook, but the feed was soon cut by the website.

Police announced on Twitter they are conducting SWAT operations at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Reports on social media indicate that the Shabbat service were being carried live on Facebook when the gunman acted, and several quotes from that video have been circulating from those who were watching the feed. Among those quotes the alleged hostage-taker reportedly said “On this day I will die” and “I’m going to die” more than once.

UPDATE 1/15/22, 1:20 PM The situation at the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road posted about earlier remains ongoing. We ask that you continue to avoid the area. We will continue to provide updates via social media. — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) January 15, 2022

#Breaking Chilling words coming from inside Congregation Beth Israel temple in Colleyville “on this day I will day” and threats to kill any police officer. Words coming from the unidentified man who has taken an unknown number inside hostage. https://t.co/8jrpmCoBxa — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) January 15, 2022

He keeps saying "I am going to die"https://t.co/RJ1tlKY6dt — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 15, 2022

”Negotiators have contact with this person and are working to come to a safe resolution,” Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com