BREAKING: Gunman Takes Hostages at TX Synagogue During Live FB Broadcast. ‘I’m Going to Die’

Police are reportedly negotiating with a gunman currently holding hostages at a synagogue in Texas. The incident began to unfold live on Facebook, but the feed was soon cut by the website.

Police announced on Twitter they are conducting SWAT operations at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, which is located between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Reports on social media indicate that the Shabbat service were being carried live on Facebook when the gunman acted, and several quotes from that video have been circulating from those who were watching the feed. Among those quotes the alleged hostage-taker reportedly said “On this day I will die” and “I’m going to die” more than once.

”Negotiators have contact with this person and are working to come to a safe resolution,” Colleyville Police Sgt. Dara Nelson told the Dallas Morning News.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.

