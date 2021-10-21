Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of two Republicans on the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, called for the House to pass a resolution referring former senior Trump White House official Steve Bannon for contempt charges for refusing to testify before the committee.

“Voting on a criminal contempt resolution is not the position we hoped to be in, but Steve Bannon went out of his way to earn this resolution before us and now we must approve it,” said Kinzinger on the House floor before the vote on Thursday.

He continued.

Mr. Bannon’s willful disregard for the select committee subpoena demonstrates his utter contempt for the American people’s right to know how the attacks on Jan. 6 came about. He has advanced a ludicrous legal argument in support of his decision not to cooperate or comply – a decision that defies the rule of law and rejects the will of the American people. Mr. Bannon’s reported actions put him near the center of the investigation into the events surrounding Jan. 6. His own words strongly suggest that the actions of the mob that stormed the Capitol and invaded this very chamber came as no surprise to him. He and a few others were by all accounts involved in planning that day’s events and encouraged like those that attacked the Capitol, our officers and our democracy. I have no doubt that Mr. Bannon’s scorn for our subpoena is real. But no one, and I repeat, no one is above the law and we need to hear from him.

Watch above, via ABC.

[Disclosure: The author of this article previously interned for Kinzinger’s congressional office.]

