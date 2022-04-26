BREAKING: Kamala Harris Tests Positive for Covid-19

Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, announced her spokesperson.

In a statement, Kirsten Allen said Harris will work from the vice president’s residence, which is at the U.S. Naval Observatory. She also said Harris was not in close contact with President Joe Biden nor First Lady Jill Biden.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” said Allen. “She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative.”

This story is breaking.

