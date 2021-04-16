Eight individuals are dead after a mass shooting occurred late Thursday night at a FedEx facility outside the Indianapolis airport.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Genae Cook said that police believe the shooter took his own life and there is currently “no active threat to the community at this time.” The shooter reportedly took his own life once the first arriving police officers arrived on the scene.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, Cook said.

CNN reports:

Police arrived around 11:00 p.m. local time to an active-shooter situation and entered the facility without hesitation, Cook said.

“The officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job,” Cook said. “A lot of them are trying to face this because this is a sight no one should ever have to see.” At least four people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to Cook. At least three others were transported with various injuries and two people were treated by medical personnel and released at the scene, she said. Others have been self-transporting to nearby hospitals.

In a statement sent to CNN, FedEx spokesperson Jim Masilak said “Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

New Day co-anchor John Berman interview Indianapolis Deputy Police Chief Craig McCartt who updated viewers on the latest information regarding the shooting, which you can watch above via CNN.



This is a developing story.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]