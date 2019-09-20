BREAKING: Mayor Bill de Blasio Drops Out of Democratic Primary Live on Morning Joe

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the end of his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination live on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

On Friday morning’s edition of Morning Joe, di Blasio told host Joe Scarborough that while he has enjoyed his run for president, the time has come to drop out.

“Let me just say up-front, these last months I’ve had an extraordinary experience going all over this country, and I want to tell you I think it’s a lot better country than what we often see portrayed,” de Blasio said, describing some of his experiences on the campaign trail.

“Getting out there, being able to hear people’s concerns, address them with new ideas has been an extraordinary experience,” he went on to say. “But I have to tell you at the same time I feel like I’ve contributed all I can to this primary election and it’s clearly not my time. So I’m going to end my presidential campaign, continue my work as mayor of New York City, and I’m going to keep speaking up for working people and for a Democratic party that stands for working people.”

The mayor’s bid never really caught fire, and in a recent poll of his own state, de Blasio received the support of one respondent. Not one percent, one person.

