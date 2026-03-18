‘Made No Sense’: Bill de Blasio Admits to Sean Hannity That Defund the Police Was a ‘Mistake’

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) admitted that the “Defund the Police” movement was a mistake in a preview clip of a new episode of Hang Out With Sean Hannity set to come out on Thursday

“In retrospect, the whole concept of defund the police made no sense. It made sense to say, ‘How can we do better?’ It made sense to say, ‘Hey,’ and by the way, a lot of cops told me this, a lot of police leaders told me this, ‘We got a lot more for young people to give them positive alternatives,’ because that’s good for the police too. That’s good safety, too,” de Blasio told the eponymous host, Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“We’re not disagreeing,” marveled Hannity.

“Right?” agreed de Blasio.

“This is amazing. So far, we’re doing good,” remarked Hannity.

“We’re doing good. So defund was a mistake. And I understand where it came from, but it was a mistake,” reaffirmed de Blasio.

In July 2020, amid the Covid pandemic and George Floyd protests and riots, de Blasio’s government took away approximately a billion dollars in funding for the New York Police Department.

“We are reducing the size of our police force by not having the next recruit class. We are reducing our overtime levels. We’re shifting functions away from police to civilian agencies,” said de Blasio at the time, who professed to be “very comfortable we struck the right balance.”

Watch the clip above via Hang Out With Sean Hannity and the full episode tomorrow on YouTube.

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