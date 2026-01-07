‘Escape From New York’: Sean Hannity Has a Field Day With Mamdani Official’s Claim that ‘Homeownership is a Tool of White Supremacy’

Fox News host Sean Hannity had a field day with Cea Weaver, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pick to be executive director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, and her past claims about property ownership.

“Now listen to this. His director of the Office to Protect Tenants says that homeownership is a tool of white supremacy and that everyone should live in public housing because housing is now a collective good. And if you’re white and you own a home, not anymore you don’t. Take a look,” Hannity began on Tuesday night before playing a clip from Weaver in 2021:

I think the reality is that for centuries we’ve really treated property as an individualized good and not a collective good. And we are transitioning to treating it as a collective good, and towards a model of shared equity will require that we think about it differently. And it will mean that families, especially white families, but some POC families who are homeowners as well, are going to have a different relationship to property than the one that we currently have.

In 2017, Weaver also posted to social media that homeownership is “a weapon of white supremacy masquerading as ‘wealth building public policy.'”

“And like, white people, like your property is ours. And Zohran, well, sure seems to be on board. In fact, he’s now promising to bask New York in the warmth of collectivism. His words, not mine. Take a look,” Hannity continued, playing a clip from Mamdani’s inauguration last week:

Draw this city closer together. We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism. If our campaign demonstrated that the people of New York yearn for solidarity, then let this government foster it.

“He’s also standing by his plan to tax away 2% of the annual income of anyone in his city making over a million dollars a year. By the way, welcome to Florida, all of you. Who are the people that will be helping him implement the agenda? Here with the report on some of Mamdani’s most radical appointees, our very own Kevin Corke. Well, it would take the rest of the show, but you can give us the headlines,” Hannity continued.

“They’re not getting my property, I can tell you that, Sean. Hey, listen, let me jog your memory just a bit while I have a moment. You know, back in 1981 there was a popular film titled Escape from New York. It starred Kurt Russell, about a dystopian New York City turned maximum security prison,” Corke replied, adding:

Well, critics tonight, Sean, are arguing that’s precisely where the city is headed if Zohran Mamdani can’t somehow figure out how to pick a better leadership cadre. Talk about stumbling out of the gate. As you pointed out, his newly appointed tenant advocate, Cea Weaver, previously called for seizing private property and blasted homeownership as a quote, “weapon of white supremacy.” Who knew? I’m a homeowner. And while Gotham’s new mayor is still standing by that pick, his support does come as Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, is warning Mamdani that the DOJ will stop at nothing to protect all Big Apple residents, writing this on X: “We will not tolerate discrimination based on skin color. It is illegal. DOJ Civil Rights is paying very close attention.” Now you may recall another Mamdani appointee, Catherine Almonte da Costa—well, she had to resign back in December after a decade-old anti-Semitic post reemerged online. And if that weren’t bad enough, Mamdani, of all the people he could have picked in New York, also managed to appoint a convicted armed robber to serve on his public safety transition team. Indeed, it may be time, Sean, to escape from New York.

“I think that’s a great analogy. Kevin, we always appreciate you. Thank you for that report. Joining us now, one of Zohran’s biggest fans. He was right there on stage during the inauguration, the former mayor of New York City. We affectionately call him Comrade de Blasio,” Hannity replied, adding:

He is a friend of the program. You do come on. I give you a lot of credit. I think you’re a fair guy. I’m going to give you a test tonight, okay? So you have this Office to Protect Tenants, and you have this woman that was appointed—seize private property. It’s important that white people feel defeated, impoverish the white middle class, on top of Zohran’s own words about taxing white people more. Let me ask you: if you talked about any other ethnicity and taxing them more and defeating, you know, Asian Americans’ middle class and Latino Americans’ middle class or African Americans’ middle class, what would we call that? I have a word in my mind. What word comes to your mind?

Hannity and former Mayor Bill de Blasio then sparred a bit over Weaver’s comments, with de Blasio arguing that she regrets making the comments and that property ownership is not changing anytime soon in New York City.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.