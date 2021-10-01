BREAKING: Ozy Media Announces It’s Shutting Down Days After Stunning NY Times Exposé

By Josh FeldmanOct 1st, 2021, 5:31 pm
 
Ozy Co-Founder Carlos Watson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 29: Carlos Watson records a TV debate for Take On America With OZY at The Bently Reserve on October 29, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images)

Days after a bombshell New York Times report dropped, Ozy Media announced that it is shutting down.

Times media columnist Ben Smith — whose story on Ozy took the media world by storm — broke news Friday that the digital media company is shuttering.

“At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff,” the company’s board of directors said in a statement. “Many of them are world-class journalists and experienced professionals to whom we owe tremendous gratitude and who are wonderful colleagues. It is therefore with the heaviest of hearts that we must announce today that we are closing Ozy’s doors.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac