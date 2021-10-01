House Democrats Tweet Pics of Dogs Amid ‘Ruff’ Week in Congress

Members of Congress posted pictures of dogs amid a “ruff” week in Congress as progressives barked at a scheduled vote on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill – a vote that got delayed on Thursday and is on its way to being delayed again Friday.

Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) tweeted a picture of her dog Zoey and added the caption “Did someone say Bark Back Better?,” a play on President Joe Biden’s mantra “Build Back Better.”

Did someone say Bark Back Better? pic.twitter.com/vhJmnFQ6RS — Rep. Susan Wild (@RepSusanWild) October 1, 2021

Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL) retweeted Wild’s post and added a pic of his dog Acela and wrote, “You have Acela’s attention.”

