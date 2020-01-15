BREAKING: Pelosi Reveals House Impeachment Managers to Take Part in Trump Senate Trial

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi named the impeachment managers who will participate in the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, ending weeks of suspense.

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Speaker Pelosi began by detailing the latest blockbuster evidence implicating Trump in the Ukraine scandal, then announced that the House will vote on a resolution appointing the House managers later Wednesday.

Those House managers, Pelosi announced, will be House Intelligence Committee and California Congressman Adam Schiff; House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York; House Administration Committee Chair Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California; House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Rep. Val Demings of Florida; Rep. Jason Crowe of Florida; and Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

