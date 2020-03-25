The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Royal Family. Multiple reports claim that Prince Charles, the heir to the throne has COVID-19. Clarence House confirmed that the 71-year-old royal had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease in a statement released this morning.

Sky News reports:

The heir to the throne is said to have displayed “mild symptoms” but “otherwise remains in good health”, and has been self-isolating in Scotland with the Duchess of Cornwall – who has tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement said.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.