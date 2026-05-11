‘Get the Hell Out’: Republican Lawmaker Pushing to Expel Ilhan Omar From Congress

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Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) said he is pushing to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from Congress because she “shouldn’t be” in the United States, let alone be a lawmaker.

Fine shared his plan during an interview with right-wing commentator Benny Johnson on Monday. The Florida Republican said Omar is a “problem on so many levels,” including her “Somali loyalty” and her alleged “immigration fraud.”

He said the third issue he wants to hit Omar on is the welfare fraud scandal that has rocked her state. Fine said “80% of Somalis that have come to the United States continue to be on our welfare programs. And it appears Ilhan Omar is tied up to her neck in all of that.” He also claimed Omar has been running away from speaking to investigators about the fraud scheme.

Fine added he is “waiting” for more details about Omar’s alleged welfare and immigration fraud before then taking the “step to expel her from Congress.”

Omar moved to the USA in 1995 at the age of 12. She was elected to represent Minnesota in 2018, and many of her comments about America since then have angered many conservatives. Those comments include the assertion that U.S. was turning into “one of the worst countries” in the world last year, and the time she said America has committed “unthinkable atrocities,” just like Hamas and the Taliban.

President Donald Trump has skewered Omar plenty of times, including earlier this month when he mocked her for allegedly marrying her brother. Trump also bashed her for being an ingrate.

“She comes here from Somalia and she tells us how to run the United States of America,” Trump said. “She says, ‘The Constitution gives me certain rights. And I demand that I be given these rights.’ Get the hell out — what a phony.”

Watch above via YouTube.

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