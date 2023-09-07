BREAKING: Scientologist Danny Masterson Sentenced To 30 Years To Life For Rape

Celebrity Scientologist Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his two convictions of rape.

Masterson, known for his roles on That ’70s Show and The Ranch, was convicted earlier this year of raping two women after they and a third accuser claimed he sexually assaulted them decades ago. The three women also claim that Church of Scientology officials tried to stop them from coming forward with their accusations.

After a mistrial in 2022, Masterson was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape in May. A verdict could not be reached on the third charge because of a hung jury, but the jurors were in favor of conviction 8-4.

Alison Anderson, the attorney representing two of Masterson’s accusers, gave a statement hailing her clients’ “tremendous strength and bravery” in going to law enforcement with their stories.

“Despite persistent harassment, obstruction and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today, and they are not stopping there,” she said. “They are eager to soon tell the fuller story of how Scientology and its enablers tried desperately to keep them from coming forward.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com