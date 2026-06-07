Nithya Raman Leapfrogs Spencer Pratt, Projected to Advance in LA Mayor’s Race

Spencer Pratt’s (R) seemingly cozy lead on Los Angeles city council member Nithya Raman (D) in the city’s mayoral race has been erased.

Raman jumped ahead of Pratt on Sunday, after the latest batch of counted ballots showed the democratic socialist now has a roughly 3,000 vote edge on the ex-reality TV star. Decision Desk HQ projected Raman will now advance in the race and face incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) in November.

Decision Desk HQ projects Nithya Raman wins the second of two spots in the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan Primary#DecisionMade: 7:57 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/PIwkJ5xxGO — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) June 7, 2026

Fox 11 LA reporter Matthew Seedorff posted the latest results on X. He noted Pratt had a 40,000 vote lead on Raman on Election Night last week, which he said translated to a 10 point advantage.

BREAKING: In the latest ballot count, City Councilwoman @nithyavraman has passed @spencerpratt for second place in the Los Angeles mayoral race. If the count ended today, Raman would advance to the November runoff against Mayor @MayorOfLA. On election night, Pratt led Raman by… pic.twitter.com/ozyY1LgtTX — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) June 8, 2026

It appeared Pratt — whose campaign focused on the limp response from Bass and the city to the wildfires that burned down his home and 12,000 others in early 2025 — was poised to finish in the top two after Election Night. The party got pretty lively as the margaritas were flowing at Pratt HQ last week.

Even Raman seemed pessimistic about her odds when she teared up while addressing her supporters on Election Night. But the late arriving ballots that have been counted in the days since then have largely favored her over Pratt and helped her leapfrog him.

Pratt on Sunday suggested there is something rotten in the state of Denmark — or in the city of LA, more accurately.

Pratt posted an article saying there were 43,699 homeless people in LA, along with the following caption:

“A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday..” 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before… ? Probably nothing.

"A net swing of more than 43,000 votes since Tuesday.." 43,000, huh? Where have I seen that number before…? Probably nothing. 🤷 https://t.co/W2E3k6PHyR pic.twitter.com/ZfzHCy9enb — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) June 8, 2026

Beyond bashing Bass and LA’s politicians for their handling of the wildfires, Pratt has also slammed their approach to the homeless crisis.

Bass, meanwhile, turned her attention from Pratt to Raman immediately on Sunday evening.

“We look forward to winning a contest against an opponent who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops, yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA,” Bass spokesperson Alex Stack said about Raman.

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