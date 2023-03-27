Republican Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) joined Newsmax early Monday morning and offered his thoughts on U.S. military involvement in Syria, wrongly explaining that the U.S. is fighting the Taliban in Syria and claiming the U.S. military is no longer respected because it has too many men “wearing dresses.”

“Can you just explain for people at home why we are in Syria?” anchor Rob Finnerty asked Burchett.

“That’s a good question. We really don’t know. This is part of the ongoing 20 or 30-plus year war over there that we are assumedly fighting the Taliban, which we’ve been told no longer exists, but then we’re told it exists in some areas,” Burchett began, seeming to confuse Syria with Afghanistan.

“And to me, it just feeds the beast. We need to, we need to start focusing on things. We need to focus on our border, not on the Syrian border. And I just, I’m disappointed that we’re there. I wish that we would pull out of these foreign countries that we have no business in and have no, when you sign up for the military, you hold up your right hand and uphold the, your oath to the Constitution of the United States,” Burchett continued, concluding:

And there’s nothing constitutional about Syria. These people do not want democracy. Clearly, we need to bring our boys and girls home.

Earlier in the interview, which was flagged online by independent journalist Aaron Rupar, Burchett repeated common talking points about the military going “woke.”

Rep. Tim Burchett on Newsmax claims foreign adversaries don't take the US seriously anymore because there are "too many men in our military and our administration wearing dresses and doing crazy things" pic.twitter.com/07roPG0Tm4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 27, 2023

“And I don’t think too many of our foreign adversaries take this very serious right now. We have too many men in our military, in our administration, wearing dresses and doing crazy things. And that that’s the kind of thing the international media picks up on that this group, I mean, they’re a bunch of terrorist thugs and we have to respond. And it’s a shame that an American died. It’s a shame that we’re in Syria, actually,” Burchett said, referencing a recent suspected Iranian drone strike that killed a U.S. contractor and injured 5 U.S. service members.

The U.S. military joined by allies like France, Canada, Turkey, and the U.K. led an intervention in Syria in 2014 to support the rebels fighting Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime. The U.S. additionally, joined by Arab state allies, launched attacks against ISIS from inside Syria and the U.S. set up military bases in the northeastern part of the country.

Watch above via Newsmax.

