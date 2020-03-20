BREAKING: Staff Member for Vice President Pence Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Early Friday evening the office of Vice President Mike Pence released a statement that a member of the staff of the VP’s office has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The statement from Pence Press Secretary Katie Miller says that on Friday they were “notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus.”

“Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” the brief statement emphasizes.

They also stress that “further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

Vice President Pence is heading the White House’s coronavirus task force and integral to the daily briefings on the government response.

This is a breaking story and may be updated with more information as it becomes available.

