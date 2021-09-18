Brian Williams Rips Desantis And Abbott For Deadly ‘Mismanagement And Ghoulish Denialism During a Pandemic’

MSNBC host Brian Williams excoriated Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over what he called “mismanagement and ghoulish denialism” that have led to surging deaths from COVID-19 in their states.

On Friday night’s edition of The 11th Hour With Brian Williams, the host began his final segment talking about the growing “humanitarian crisis” at the southern border, and his fear that Abbott and others would use the story as a distraction from the death and misery wracking a state with out of control infections — and punctuated his commentary with a “tough” new ad from The Lincoln Project:

In the days to come, the Texas border is going to get a lot of attention, and deservedly so. During this surge of immigrants, right-wing media will call it an invasion. They already are. And they will tell Americans they are in grave danger as a result. And while the situation in places like Del Rio is a mess and a snowballing humanitarian and health crisis, the coverage will be dire. And some worry it’s going to be used as a giant, flashy distraction in a state like Texas, where Governor Abbott, like DeSantis in Florida, would rather talk about anything other than the rising death toll stemming from mismanagement and ghoulish denialism during a pandemic. Both men, both governors, face tough reelection campaigns. Both men just want to be loved by Donald Trump and the people who love him. And the folks at the Lincoln Project are out with a powerful new spot designed to keep the focus on what they see as Governor Abbott’s fatal flaw. [Video Clip} Not a word spoken during their minute-long commercial, a tough spot from the Lincoln Project about the tough spot the Texas governor finds himself in right now.

Watch above via MSNBC.

