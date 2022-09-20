‘Calling His Bluff’: Latest Filing Shows Trump’s Hand-Picked Special Master Backfiring Say Twitter Pundits, Journos

Latest Filing Shows Trump's Hand-Picked Mar-a-Lago Special Master Backfiring Say Twitter Pundits, Journos on Twitter

Journalists, political media figures, and other Twitter blue-checks say a new filing shows Team Trump’s selection of Judge Raymond Dearie as Special Master in the Mar-a-Lago probe is backfiring.

In a new filing Monday, former President Donald Trump‘s legal team refused a requirement — set forth in Dearie’s draft plan — that Trump’s team provide details about Trump’s claim to have “declassified” documents that were seized during the FBI in the search of  Mar-a-Lago.

According to a letter filed by Trump’s legal team, they won’t comply because they say it would weaken their case against a “subsequent indictment,” and they also complained about the deadlines set forth in the draft plan.

Journalists and others are reading into the filing that Dearie — one of Team Trump’s two proposed candidates for Special Master — isn’t quite working out how they thought he would.

In her latest Trumpworld scoop, New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman also wrote that “The first filings before Judge Raymond J. Dearie, the special master, suggested that the Trump legal team was not happy with early signs of how quickly he appears poised to try to resolve the matter.”

Legal experts, attorneys, journalists, and others opined that Judge Dearie’s opening bid amounted to calling Trump’s bluff, advanced less charitable reasons Team Trump refused to comply with the requirement to detail Trump’s “declassification” claims, and otherwise noted signs of backfiring:

Thus far, Team Trump’s legal filings have contained no mention of the seized documents having been declassified in advance or otherwise, as Trump has claimed repeatedly in public.

